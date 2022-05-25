Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Alec Baldwin Dragged for Filth for Criticising Ex-NFL Player Who Fought an Airline Employee

Alec Baldwin is catching a lot of flak after he spoke about the altercation that resulted in the firing of an airline employee in the United States.

In case you missed the drama: a video surfaced showing the moment an employee of United Airline squared up with ex-NFL player, Brendan Langley. It wasn’t long before news surfaced that the airline had sacked the employee.

While many people felt the sack was too harsh, Alec Baldwin jumped in to defend the employee, saying he was a victim in the case.

“This guy working at the airport is the victim,” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of work place abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This asshole who hit the guy should be put on a no fly list.”

And this triggered many people, especially those who have been following his story ever since he accidentally shot and killed a crew member, Halyna Hutchins, on his movie set.

See the reactions:

