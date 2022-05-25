Alec Baldwin Dragged for Filth for Criticising Ex-NFL Player Who Fought an Airline Employee

Alec Baldwin is catching a lot of flak after he spoke about the altercation that resulted in the firing of an airline employee in the United States.

In case you missed the drama: a video surfaced showing the moment an employee of United Airline squared up with ex-NFL player, Brendan Langley. It wasn’t long before news surfaced that the airline had sacked the employee.

While many people felt the sack was too harsh, Alec Baldwin jumped in to defend the employee, saying he was a victim in the case.

“This guy working at the airport is the victim,” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of work place abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This asshole who hit the guy should be put on a no fly list.”

And this triggered many people, especially those who have been following his story ever since he accidentally shot and killed a crew member, Halyna Hutchins, on his movie set.

See the reactions:

“People come to work with an expectation of safety”-A man who shot and killed a crew member on set pic.twitter.com/V1SRBnowk9 — A Reformed Hoe! (@iMrMouth) May 24, 2022

Alec Baldwin is the LAST person that should be talking right now pic.twitter.com/oFeFSzQXN2 — 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐭 (@godsgiftiv) May 24, 2022

Alec Baldwin, you should have sat this one out. Workplace safety is not your area of expertise. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 24, 2022

Alec Baldwin was THIRSTY to drag Will Smith too. Imagine chastising a slap when you literally have the blood of Halyna Hutchins on your hands because you shot her on your own movie set. — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) May 24, 2022

If Alec Baldwin has anything, it's audacity. Like you literally killed someone on set. Please sit the safety at work convo out. — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@ashantisumpter) May 24, 2022

Alec Baldwin shouldn't commenting on anything ESPECIALLY workplace violence! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 24, 2022

