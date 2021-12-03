Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Alec Baldwin Doesn’t Feel Guilty for the Death of “Rust” Cinematographer: “Someone is ​Responsible for What Happened”

Alec Baldwin has told the folks at ABC News that he would not bear the burden of the tragedy that happened on the set of his Rust movie, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

Speaking with the press, the actor said he doesn’t personally feel guilt for what happened. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

He added that he is waiting for the conclusion of an ongoing investigation, and he hopes that this tragedy will help ensure that something like this never happens again.

The actor also said that he’s been told: “it’s highly unlikely that I’d be charged with anything criminally.”

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: