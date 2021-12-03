Alec Baldwin Doesn’t Feel Guilty for the Death of “Rust” Cinematographer: “Someone is ​Responsible for What Happened”

Alec Baldwin has told the folks at ABC News that he would not bear the burden of the tragedy that happened on the set of his Rust movie, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot.

Speaking with the press, the actor said he doesn’t personally feel guilt for what happened. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

He added that he is waiting for the conclusion of an ongoing investigation, and he hopes that this tragedy will help ensure that something like this never happens again.

Alec Baldwin: "No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

The actor also said that he’s been told: “it’s highly unlikely that I’d be charged with anything criminally.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: "I don't. I've been told by people who are in the know…that it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally."

