Alcaraz powers to Madrid Open title

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed a magical week with victory over defending champion Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open final.

The 19-year-old, who had beaten Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his previous two matches, swept aside the German second seed 6-3 6-1.

It is Alcaraz’s second Masters 1000 crown after Miami last month and his fourth title of the year.

He is set to rise to sixth in the world before the French Open later in May.

“This tournament is special for me because it’s a tournament I came and watched when I was seven or eight,” he said.

Zverev, who blamed his defeat on scheduling, said Alcaraz is now the “best player in the world” but the Spaniard played down that praise.

“Djokovic is number one in the rankings. [Even though] I have won Barcelona, and I have beaten Djokovic and Rafa in Madrid, I don’t consider myself the best player in the world,” he said.

“I also think that tomorrow I’m going to be [ranked] sixth, so I still have five players in front of me to be the best one.”

Alcaraz also said he would be skipping the Rome Masters to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in the Madrid quarter-finals and be ready for the French Open, which starts on 22 May.

