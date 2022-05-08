Alba’s last-gasp volley seals Champions League berth for Barca

Barcelona booked their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to Jordi Alba’s stunning volley deep into injury time to secure a 2-1 win against Real Betis.

Xavi’s side led when Ansu Fati, just off the bench, shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box – his first La Liga goal since 6 November after injury struggles.

But former Barca defender Marc Bartra headed Betis level moments later following a free-kick from the left.

But four minutes into stoppage time Alba volleyed in Dani Alves’ cross high into the top corner to seal a stunning win for the Catalans.

Barcelona players gave their Real Betis counterparts a guard of honour before kick-off following the hosts’ recent Copa del Rey win over Valencia.

It was an entertaining game with Ronald Araujo’s header tipped onto the bar by Betis keeper Rui Silva, and Betis’ Guido Rodriguez striking the post.

Second-placed Barca are now 11 points clear of Betis, who are fifth, with three games to go. They were ninth when Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November.

