Akpabio wins APC Senate ticket in Supreme Court

Politics

The Supreme Court on Friday restored former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal judgment delivered on November 14, 2022, which voided his candidacy was voided and set aside.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the apex court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which in September last year granted a verdict in favour of the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Justice Saulawa after reviewing the arguments canvassed by Akpabio said that his appeal was meritorious and was allowed.

