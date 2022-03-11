Akon’s Rep Responds After Former Business Partner Accused Singer of Running a Ponzi Scheme

Akon’s representative has spoken up after the singer’s former business partner filed court documents linking him to a Ponzi scheme.

Per a report from Page Six, Devyne Stephens, who is suing the singer for millions, has asked a judge to freeze Akon’s New York assets until the case is resolved.

Stephens argues that Akon is “flagrantly breaching two separate contractual promises” that were part of a prior settlement agreement. And in a March 7 affidavit, he argues that Akon City and Akoin ventures have “red flags” associated with business-based schemes.

“The Akon City and Akoin ventures have many of the trademark characteristics (known as ‘red flags’) of fraudulent business ventures such as Ponzi schemes and pyramid schemes. Therefore, it is likely that Akon City and Akoin are part of a fraudulent money-raising scheme,” the affidavit said.

Addressing the accusation, Akon’s rep said in a statement to Page Six that the claims about Akon’s ventures are “not based on any evidence,” adding that they are instead inspired by a previously dismissed claim in connection with the allegations.

“They are nothing but innuendo and speculation, made by someone who had a claim against Akon dismissed,” the rep said this week, adding that Akon is “proud” of the work he’s doing for Senegal.

