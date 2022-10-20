Akon Speaks About Undergoing $7,500 Hair Transplant in Turkey

Akon has admitted that he got a hair transplant procedure done and that it cost him $7,500.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, the singer said he went to Turkey for “a procedure” to restore his hairline.

“In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was real thin,” he said who asked if it was a painful procedure. “Nah, no. The painful part is the beginning when they gotta numb you up. That numbing ain’t no joke. They stick a needle like this big, non-stop.”

Akon confirmed that they took a graft, and overall he appears happy with what the doctors did despite the pain. “It looks amazing,” he added, and the interviewer joked that Tory Lanez should’ve gone to the same doctor.

“I told him,” the artist replied. “I said, ‘Tory should’ve came to my man.’ Like, bro, you know.”

He went on to add that Turkey is known “for two things,” one of which is hair and the other is teeth. “They’re really good on both,” he said,

See the interview:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...