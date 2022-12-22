Search
Akon is Happy With Nick Cannon and His Almost-Dozen Kids & Their Multiple Mothers

Lifestyle

Akon is offering Nick Cannon all the support the showiest needs at this time.

The singer has said that he doesn’t have a problem with Cannon and his eleven children and baby mothers.

“I agree with him 1,000 percent. That’s how life is supposed to be,” Akon said during a recent appearance on The Zeze Millz Show. “Why not? He’s rich. He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it. And they hurt for nothing. And they live comfortably.”

“He’s there for every one of them,” he fired back. “He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

And when asked if Cannon can attend all his children’s recitals, he replied:

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a fuck about a recital? No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults … Now guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

He said a lot more.

Listen to him:

