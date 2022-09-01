Thursday, September 1, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Akeredolu orders monarch’s arrest

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has asked Police Commissioner Oyediran Oyeyemi to arrest and prosecute the Olofun of Irele in Irele Local Government, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi.

The governor said the monarch was an impersonator, as his administration had not approved or appointed anybody as the Olofun of Irele kingdom.

Oba Oloworiyibi was crowned last month, but some persons petitioned the state government, citing irregularities.

Akeredolu addressed to the Ondo CP in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

In the letter released last night, the governor described the activities of Oloworiyibi as overreaching and illegal.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: