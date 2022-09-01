Akeredolu orders monarch’s arrest

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has asked Police Commissioner Oyediran Oyeyemi to arrest and prosecute the Olofun of Irele in Irele Local Government, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi.

The governor said the monarch was an impersonator, as his administration had not approved or appointed anybody as the Olofun of Irele kingdom.

Oba Oloworiyibi was crowned last month, but some persons petitioned the state government, citing irregularities.

Akeredolu addressed to the Ondo CP in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

In the letter released last night, the governor described the activities of Oloworiyibi as overreaching and illegal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...