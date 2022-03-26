Saturday, March 26, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Akah Nnani Talks Tough On Celebrities Attending Political Events

Akah Nnani is not mincing words in calling out fellow celebrities as election season approaches.

The actor and media personality has stated that anyone who prays or songs at a political event has automatically endorsed the candidate.

Akah Nnani noted this in reaction to Timi Dakolo’s performance in Abuja when Atiku Abubakar declared his intent to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

He added that it isn’t just about lamenting the many evil and wickedness of political leaders on social media as celebrities must also take a stand even if it means turning down money.

Nnani says everyone should choose sides and stay consistent with the side they have chosen.

