Akah Nnani Surprises Wife, Claire with Brand New Car

Akah Nnani pulled quite the surprise on his wife, Claire after he showed up with an early Christmas present.

The actor , father and YouTuber who co-owns a channel with his Mrs got friends and family to help with the surprise.

In a video posted online by friends,Claire was blindfolded and taken to a place where her husband, daughter and a brand new car decorated with a blue bow were waiting for her.

Shocked to see all of that she walked away at first when her blindfold was removed but later came back and burst into happy tears

Watch the sweet clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...