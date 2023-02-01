Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai’s video claiming Aso Villa elements working against Tinubu

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday, shared a video of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State saying that elements in Aso Villa are working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25 poll.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, had at the keenly contested presidential primary of the APC in June, trounced top aspirants including former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Labour Minister, Chris Ngige; amongst other stalwarts in the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme said the elements in the Villa are hellbent on APC losing next month’s election because they did not have their way.

“I believe that there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their way.

“They had their candidate; their candidate didn’t win the primaries and I think they are still trying to get us to lose the elections and they are hiding behind the President’s desire to do what he thinks is right,” El-Rufai said.

In a swift response, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is focused on ensuring free, fair and credible elections and not favour or cause anyone to be at a disadvantage.

The President’s wife, in a post on her verified Instagram account, shared the clip of the governor with a simple caption: “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria”.

