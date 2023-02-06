Search
‘Aisha Buhari is the real cabal, she instructs Service Chiefs’ – Naja’atu Mohammed

Politics

Naja’atu Mohammed, a former All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Director on Civil Society Organizations, has insisted that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, is now a cabal.

Mohammed claimed that Aisha’s cabal consists of her children and her brothers, adding that the First Lady sometimes instructs service chiefs.

She spoke while fielding questions in an interview on Arise TV’s morning show on Monday.

Mohammed said, “The cabal that was led by the late Abba Kyari, may his soul rest in peace, and the reason why Aisha Buhari first started to attack the cabal then, it was because she was not part of the cabal then.

“But she succeeded in throwing Mamman Daura’s things outside the Villa. She physically throws them out.

“If you remember the case of the shootings in the Villa, the gunshot in the Villa, who made that?

“Aisha Buhari’s cabal is made up of her children and her brothers, she determined the appointment of the former NISER DG.

“She determined who is now her brother, same mother, same father at the Minting and Printing.

“She sometimes, in fact, instructs Service Chiefs, So who is she? Is she not a cabal? And, of course, there are other cabals.”

