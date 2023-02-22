Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for an Instagram post of a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s statement that appeared on her page on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Buhari deleted the misleading post shortly after the CBN denounced it as fake on Tuesday.

The fake statement falsely claimed that the CBN had extended the legal status of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes by 70 days.

Mrs Buhari is now disclaiming the post which also appeared on her verified Facebook page. The post was liked by more than 2,000 Facebook users and attracted over 1,000 comments within an hour of its being posted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year,” Mrs Buhari said Tuesday evening.

“This person is a hacker,” the first lady added. “Criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.”

She said between 2018 and 2022, the hackers deleted at least 18 posts on her social media handles.

“I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle,” Mrs Buhari added, saying it is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out the hackers and “take all necessary actions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...