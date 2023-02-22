Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

Lifestyle

Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for an Instagram post of a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s statement that appeared on her page on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Buhari deleted the misleading post shortly after the CBN denounced it as fake on Tuesday.

The fake statement falsely claimed that the CBN had extended the legal status of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes by 70 days.

Mrs Buhari is now disclaiming the post which also appeared on her verified Facebook page. The post was liked by more than 2,000 Facebook users and attracted over 1,000 comments within an hour of its being posted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year,” Mrs Buhari said Tuesday evening.

“This person is a hacker,” the first lady added. “Criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.”

She said between 2018 and 2022, the hackers deleted at least 18 posts on her social media handles.

“I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle,” Mrs Buhari added, saying it is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out the hackers and “take all necessary actions.”

Latest

Politics

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says...
Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...
Politics

Wike plans to flee Nigeria after elections– Eze

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze has faulted...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says...
Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...
Politics

Wike plans to flee Nigeria after elections– Eze

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze has faulted...
News

Naira Scarcity: Kogi Sex workers introduce PoS

0
Sex workers in Kogi State say they are not...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says he is not sure that Nigerians are ready for a president from the South-East geopolitical...
Read more

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

Emmanuel Offor -
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable as he has signed a mouthwatering deal with Unique Motors. The auto company...
Read more

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian elder statesmen across the geopolitical zones, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: