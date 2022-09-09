Air Peace announces Brazil-Nigeria route

Barrister Allen Onyema; head honcho of Air peace, has unveiled a new Brazil-Nigeria route for the carrier.

The development comes amid the lingering crisis affecting prices of Aviation fuel currently limiting airlines operation.

As part of many innovative operations, Air Peace has cut travel time by flying straight to foreign destinations across Africa, Europe and the Asian continent. Despite recently launching its inaugural flight to China which runs once a week, they have now made a shocking revelation which will further cut travel time for passengers plying Nigeria- Brazil.

At the celebration of Brazil’s 200 years of independence in Eko Hotel, Lagos on Wednesday, 7th September, Onyema disclosed that; Airpeace would launch their 6-7 hours flight directly from Nigeria- Brazil from Abuja and Lagos respectively.

He noted that with the current fleet of modern aircrafts owned by Air peace, it will cover Lagos to Brazil in 6 hours which will cut travel time by 10 hours.

“The hours we spend connecting flights while travelling to Brazil is so much,” he said.

“You will literally travel around the world before getting to Brazil which is not more than 6hrs flight.

We have spoken with the Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria and also the Minister of Aviation so we can commence flying Nigeria to Brazil.

Nigeria and Brazil share things in common and we have over a 40million Brazilians of Nigerian and Yoruba descent who are willing to visit Nigeria on a regular but the stress of connecting flights, turns many of them off.

When we commence the flight before the end of the year, it will help cultural, trade and commerce exchange. We are currently expecting over 20 aircraft worth Billions of Dollars under construction fully paid for from Brazil. Air peace will make Nigeria proud.”

