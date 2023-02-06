Air Force Jet crash-lands in Lagos Airport

Passengers onboard a Nigerian Air Force jet panicked on Monday as the aircraft crash-landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A source said the aircraft crash-landed on Runway 18R at the airport on Monday.

Online news medium SaharaReporters learnt there were six people on board and that there were no casualties.

“Airforce jet crash-lands in Lagos airport at Runway 18R,” SR said, citing a source.

“It happened at an area called at “18 right” right at the Lagos airport

“It had a landing gear problem, meaning the tires refused to come out for landing. The pilot landed the aircraft on the bush, a smart move.

“Six people were on board; they are all safe.”

Emergency personnel were reportedly on the ground to keep the situation under control.

