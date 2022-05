Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Don Awunah is dead.

The late AIG Don Awunah, a Benue – born cop, died on Monday morning after a brief illness at a private medical hospital in Abuja, where he was receiving treatment.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed his death, said he died on Monday morning.

His burial arrangements, according to a source, will be announced in due course.

