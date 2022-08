Ahmed Musa has welcomed his fifth child, a bouncing baby boy.

The Super Eagles footballer announced the birth of the newborn via his instagram page on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Sharing a photo of the baby’s hand, Ahmed Musa revealed his name to be Adam Ahmed Musa (ZAYD) and prayed the arrival is a harbinger of God’s blessings.

*All thanks be to Allah, may Allah bless us with Adam Ahmed Musa (ZAYD),” he captioned the post.

