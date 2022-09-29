Ahmed Musa thankful after successful surgery

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is in an upbeat mood after having a successful surgery on his arm.

Musa sustained an injury in his Turkish Super Lig club, Sivasspor’s 2-1 defeat to Ankaragucu just before the international break.

The injury forced him to miss Nigeria’s international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The 29-year-old took to the social media to show his appreciation.

“I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm,” Musa posted on his Instagram page.

“As we all know, no surgery is too minor, so I’m grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

”Also to you all, for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better.”

The winger is expected to spend time on the sidelines before returning to action for his new club.

