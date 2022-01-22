Ahmed Musa donates $1,500 to Cameroon mosque

Super Eagles squad captain Ahmed Musa on Friday donated $1,500 to support an ongoing building project at the Central Mosque in Garoua.

Players and officials of the team have been worshipping at the Central Mosque since their arrival in Garoua.

The philanthropic gesture was to support the ongoing building project at the mosque.

Musa, 30, has made one appearance for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their second round game at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday night.

