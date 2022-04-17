Aguero defends Messi after Ronaldo’s 60th career hat-trick

Former Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has insisted that his former national teammate, Lionel Messi, is the greatest of all time, even after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 60th career hat-trick on Saturday.

Aguero reiterated that Messi is the finest football player of all time in response to youngster, Alejandro Garnacho, who had hailed his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest footballer ever.

Manchester United youngster, Garnacho had uploaded a picture on Instagram after he received the hat-trick match ball from Ronaldo.

Garnacho was included in Ralf Rangnick’s matchday squad for the first time in his career.

And Cristiano handed him the hat-trick match ball after the Portuguese legend netted three goals to lead the Red Devils to a 3-2 win over Norwich.

The 17-year-old Spanish winger publicly expressed his gratitude towards Ronaldo, with a post on social media captioned “greatest of all time”.

And in response Aguero, who recently retired from football over heart-related ailment, expressed his disagreement with the youngster.

“[You are saying this] because you still haven’t played with the best, Lionel Messi,” wrote Aguero.

Messi has his chance to make an instant response when PSG take on Marseilles in ‘Le Classique’ later on Sunday.

