Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

AGT Star, Jane Marczewski Loses Battle to Cancer

Jane Marczewski aka Night Birdie, has lost the battle to cancer and passed away at 31.

The America’s Got Talent breakout star became a vir sensation after her breathtaking performance  on the reality TV show.

According to TMZ, her family released a statement, which partly read,

“Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humour. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

