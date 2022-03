King Kaka is definitely not pregnant but he has delivered per usual in his latest banger Wasi Wasi.

The up-tempo song is all about good vibes, reminding y’all to live a worry-free life!

The video features the one and only Aggie The Dance Queen who did not come to play with the moves despite being heavy with child. Aggie, as star of the video directed by Joowzey, draws the audience in with her beautiful bump in full display.

Watch them:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...