AGF Abubakar Malami to marry Buhari’s daughter

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) will be getting married to President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Nana Hadiza Buhari at a private Nikkah devoid of fanfare in Abuja today Friday the 8th of July.

The wedding is supposed would be attended by close family members of Malami and Buhari and also some top Government officials.

Sources say it would be devoid of fanfare due to the current happenings in the country. The Bride is the third daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Born on the 23rd of June, 1981.

She received the following education: First Essence International School, then Cobham Hall, in Kent, United Kingdom. Buhari’s daughter got a higher education at the University of Buckingham. Then she received her postgraduate degree at National Teachers Institute, Kaduna.

Hadiza Buhari has a Masters diploma in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Polytechnic Kaduna.

