Agbani Darego Says So You as She Talks About Having Kids After 35

Agbani Darego has advised that folks do whatever works for them and quit putting up a show for society.

The beauty queen and mother of two who was crowned Miss World in 2001, entertained her Instagram followers in a rare Question and Answer session.

During the Q&A session, a fan had asked how she managed not to bow to pressure to have her kid earlier.

Agbani Darego replied her with,

“Hello, I have 2 kids and I had my first at 35+. My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace. Kids are a blessing, but only of you desire them! And you have to be mentally, emotionally, (and financially) ready for that journey.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...