Friday, December 31, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Agbani Darego Says So You as She Talks About Having Kids After 35

Agbani Darego has advised that folks do whatever works for them and quit putting up a show for society.

The beauty queen and mother of two who was crowned  Miss World in 2001, entertained her Instagram followers in a rare Question and Answer session.

During the Q&A session, a fan had asked how she managed not to bow to pressure to have her kid earlier.

Agbani Darego replied her with,

“Hello, I have 2 kids and I had my first at 35+. My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace. Kids are a blessing, but only of you desire them! And you have to be mentally, emotionally, (and financially) ready for that journey.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: