Agbalaka celebrates Flying Eagles 1-0 win over Egypt

Flying Eagles defender, Solomon Agbalaka says the Flying Eagles deserved their hard fought 1-0 victory over hosts Egypt at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Agbalaka netted the winning goal from a powerful header in the 71st minute.

And the left-back insisted that the U20 team deserved their victory despite Egypt’s dominance in the game.

“We deserved to win,” Solomon told journalists after he was awarded the Man of the Match.

“We worked very hard, so I would like to thank my coach and all my colleagues for their efforts.

“I’m very happy with the result of the match. The match was not easy as we were facing the hosts.”

The Flying Eagles will take on Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday.

