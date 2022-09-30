Again, Obi visits Wike in Port Harcourt

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi met with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the private residence of Mr Wike.

The duo had previously met in Port Harcourt amid consultations toward the 2023 general election.

“It was nice hosting my brother Peter Obi once again,” Wike said in a Facebook post.

Although the purpose of the meeting is not yet known, it may not be unconnected with Obi’s presidential ambitions in 2023.

Earlier, Mr Obi had met with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

“I was at Ibadan, and I visited my brother and friend, HE Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State as part of my consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Obi had tweeted.

“We had very frank and constructive discussions.”

Although both Mr Wike and Mr Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, they are part of a camp within the PDP that has vowed not to campaign for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The camp is calling for the exit of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

