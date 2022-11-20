Again, gunmen kill 3 Policemen at Enugu checkpoint

Again, yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked and killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Agbani, the headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened Saturday morning around the railway crossing at Agbani town, Punch writes.

The attack is coming barely 12 hours after some gunmen on Friday evening killed a former Commissioner for Rural Development, Ozo Onuzulike and his elder brother, Elvis, in their hometown at Nkpokolo-Achi, Oji-River Council Area of the state.

Although, the police had not confirmed the incident, sources say the gunmen stormed the checkpoint which is close to the Agbani police station around 8am and shot the three policemen dead at close range.

According to the source, the attack appeared as if the gunmen were already somewhere monitoring their activities before striking.

However, a resident of the area who witnessed the attack, said, “The policemen were caught unaware because they were busy extorting Okada riders when the gunmen swooped on them.

“If you see what they do here, you won’t pity them. How can you be at a checkpoint in an area that has witnessed several attacks and you will relax and be collecting money and giving change to Okada riders.

“Unfortunately, these criminals took advantage and attacked them. They shot three dead and three others escaped with some gun shots. The hoodlums carted away their guns and took Ugboka – Nara Unateze road and escaped.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has not reacted to the attack.

