Again, gunmen attack Anambra Police Station, kill 4

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State, killing four officers.

The Anambra Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, saying the incident happened around 1:00 am.

He explained that the dead security operatives include three male and one female police officer.

Mr. Ikenga said the timely intervention of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Echeng Echeng, who stormed the area around 1:30 am, stalled the further perpetuation of arson.

According to him, normalcy has been restored to the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing. He reassured members of the public to remain calm as the police and other sister security agencies were evolving new strategies to contain security concerns as they emerge.

The attack adds to the long list of assaults on security formations in the Southeast region where separatist agitations are rife.

Several police officers and civilians have also been killed in attacks. Aside from security formations, the gunmen have equally targeted prominent persons in the region.

