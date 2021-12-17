Again, Arteta snubs Aubameyang for Leeds clash

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not play against Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

It’s a continuation of a horrible week for Aubameyang, as he is again left out of the squad after being stripped of the club captaincy earlier this week.

The 32-year-old Gabonese was left out of the squad for the 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday, and will not make his return to face Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Saturday.

“No, he’s not available for selection,” said Arteta on Friday.

When pressed on whether the striker has a future at the north London club, Arteta reiterated: “For this game, he’s not available for selection.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...