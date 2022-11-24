After vicious attack, Soludo, Obi meet in Awka [Photo]

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, have met in Akwa, days after the latter’s attack in the media.

Soludo had attacked Obi in a long, vituperative essay, saying he wouldn’t win the forthcoming presidential election.

Among other things, he also said Obi’s investment while he was the governor of the state was worth next to nothing.

Meanwhile, Obi, while responding to the attack, dismissed Soludo’s claim and urged him to improve on those areas he didn’t achieve while he held sway as the governor.

The duo met at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka on Thursday during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, in celebration of his 70th birthday.

