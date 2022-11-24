After listening to Soludo, no one will buy Peter Obi for 10 kobo – Gov Sule

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Wednesday, dismissed polls for the 2023 elections that put the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi ahead of others, including the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Sule, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, argued that the criticisms of Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, by the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo devalued his predecessor as a presidential candidate to less than 10 kobo.

Asked to mention the traits that makes Tinubu stand out from his opponents, Sule said, “Today, the current governor of Anambra State where Peter Obi was governor is the right person who will tell what has happened during the period of Peter Obi.

“Today, I’m in a better position to tell you what Tanko Al-Makura did compared to what we see on the pages of newspapers, because I have the files and numbers in front of me.

“So, if you go to Anambra, look at what governor of Anambra (is saying). They were in the same party. It’s not that they changed parties. It’s Peter Obi that changed parties but it’s the same All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“So, if you go and see what he is saying today about Peter Obi, you will not buy Peter Obi for 10 kobo.”

According to Sule, people who argue otherwise have no idea about reality.

“Now, do you have the same with Asiwaju (Tinubu) and the governors who came after him in Lagos? Is Lagos better looking today than Anambra? Is the economy of Lagos better today than Anambra? It’s like day and night. There is no comparison,” he said.

