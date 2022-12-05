After 8 months, Abuja-Kaduna services resumes

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has resumed operations at the Kaduna-Abuja railway, eight months after they were suspended.

In March, Boko Haram attacked a passenger train along the route, leading to deaths, abduction, and injuries to the passengers. The NRC in the wake of the attack suspended the service with the abducted persons released piecemeal.

But on Monday, operations resumed with the first train leaving the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna to Abuja by 8:00 am. The first train also departed the Idu Train Station in Abuja to Kaduna State by 9:45 am. The Kaduna-Abuja bound train arrived at the Idu Train Station exactly at 10:22 am.

There was a low turnout of passengers which was owing largely to the short resumption notice while security presence was high.

Meanwhile, some of the security operatives assured of passengers’ safety while officials of the NRC re-echoed the same thing.

Before the resumption of the services, the Federal Government and security agencies put several measures in place to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Also on Sunday, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the deployment of armed personnel along the route.

