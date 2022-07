Hot on the heels of his recent single “FALL” Nigerian singer, Olakira drops another perfect blend of melodious sound and rhythm titled “Polongo”.

“Polongo” — an Afro-Pop sound that gives reference to the beauty of African dance and also sets the mood for a blissful connection with your partner — by 1, is OUT NOW on all digital platforms!

Check it out:

