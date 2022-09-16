Afro Reggae Crooner, General Pype Releases a Catchy New Hit Single, “Clear Road”

Upon his return to the music scene, well-known Afro Reggae artist, General Pype, who is incredibly talented in delivering deep lyrics and groovy tunes is back with a new streetAmanpiano anthem for his lovers called “CLEAR ROAD.”

General Pype’s newest single, CLEAR ROAD, produced by multi-talented producer, Selasi RockSteady under the banner of his own record company, Obalende Records, is A SONG FOR THE HOOD.

According to the singer “I wrote this song for my people, I want them to feel and be able to sing along”. This energetic new single is guaranteed to resonate with all music lovers who love to vibe.

Listen:

