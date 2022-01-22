Afro B Releases Brilliant and Infectious Dance Dance Video for Hit Single, “Shisha” Ft. Niniola & Busiswa

Afrobeats artiste Afro B, who released the audio single “Shisha” featuring AfroHouse queen, Niniola and South African House singer-songwriter and poet, Busiswa releases equally mesmerising visuals to this epic sound-fusion of hip-hop, dancehall and Afrobeat melodies in one musical pot.

Directed by ace storyteller, Sesan in a brilliantly themed party and relaxation style, these visuals capture a burst of high-energy, style and legwork by Afro B himself whose effortless swag makes him irresistible to watch while Niniola’s performance style and Busiswa’s inimitable presence bring the “Shisha” visuals full circle.

With record label, Afrowave Music/ PIVTL Projects and production Company, Film Factory Nigeria & Uprooted Media, and Starstruck Management throwing their weight behind this successful tune, “Shisha” is that Amapiano vibe laced with a slight UK Funky house vibe whose inspiration behind these incredible visuals lies in an energetic, gritty and beautiful montage of dance experiences across Nigeria, United Kingdom and South Africa — which reflect the new age African culture and sound, with its infectious dance routines brought to life by the visual mastery of director, Sesan.

According to Afro B, “The Shisha visuals are only about good vibes! Bringing different African countries together through Nigeria’s finest, Niniola and South Africa’s very own Busiswa, to make magic for you to dance is the perfect come back and dancefloor African song after over two years.”

Watch the visuals for ‘Shisha’ by Afro B featuring Niniola & Busiswa here and on all digital platforms.

