Afro B and Kizz Daniel are Back With Fresh Sensational Visuals for “BLUFFIN”

Afroswing artiste, Afro B who released the audio single “Bluffin” featuring Kizz Daniel equally releases mesmerising visuals to this chill intriguing sound. The eye-catching visuals which depict a lifestyle theme that shows Afro B among friends in their exotic cars and racing at the TBS Race Course is a toast to the good life and lasting friendships.

Directed by two talented storytellers, Yuki, and Allen, Yuki describes the inspiration behind the video as “Afro B celebrating his success with his closest friends out in Dubai whilst capturing the greatest moments in the process. In these visuals, we get a teeny-weeny insight into Afro B’s lifestyle and I really wanted to show that through each activity.

The visual was intended to be as natural as possible, and it was all pretty much-shot hand-held on the go, with some prior planning I had done in my head. Afro B also links up with one of Nigeria’s biggest superstars for this song, Kizz Daniel and together, they deliver powerful performances and add their own touch to the visual and the song itself”.

The second brilliant director, Allen describes these arresting scenes as: “The first time I get this tune, I felt it was so relatable and I loved the chilled, playful and happy vibe it gave off. That being said, my idea for the Lagos unit of Bluffin’s video shoot sprung up from me re-imagining Kizz Daniel as a kid in a park — but in this case, now grown up and having fun in this high octane environment with his toys — A DRIFT PARK — accompanied by few of his homeboys celebrating life and friendships just like the message the song passes”.

