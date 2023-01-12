AFRIMA Unveils DJ Boubs, Sophy Arida, Pearly Thusi as Hosts

With the clock ticking faster to the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, Senegalese star, DJ Boubs; Cameroonian Actress and broadcaster, Sophie Aiida and South African screen gem, model and presenter, Pearl Thusi have been unveiled as the hosts for the main awards ceremony on the 15 January 2023 at the 15,000 capacity Dakar Arena, Dakar, Senegal.

Boubacar Diallo aka DJ Boubs is undoubtedly one of the brightest animators in Senegal. With experience in media production and marketing within the E-media invest group, he has carved a niche as one of the most renowned media professionals in Senegal. His remarkable vocal signature across TV and radio ads has made him a household voice across the republic of Senegal. He was also a speaker at the prestigious 2022 football world cup, which was held from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.

Joining DJ Boubs on the big stage is Aiida who is a television personality, actress, and presenter for over a decade. Her brilliance behind the microphones has taken her to great stages including the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and others. Aiida, who also hosted the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA in 2017, has distinguished herself within the broadcasting and film industry across Africa. Her exploits hosting a talk show dubbed, Life Talk, on the Canal+ channel, as well as the Cameroon Top Model reality show on Canal 2, have demonstrated her prowess as a golden voice chaperoning black entertainment programmes.

Climaxing the trio is the South African screen goddess Pearl Thusi of Netflix’s Queen Sono fame, who brings to bare her experience hosting several MTV shows including Lip Sync Battle Africa, Behind The Story, among others.

Commenting on the development, AFRIMA’s Regional Manager for Northern Africa, Janatte Haddadi, noted that the trio were “a blend of wits, charisma and humour” to help boost the experience of the awards ceremony.

She said, “These are fantastic choices! They have the maturity that is needed for a global event like this, and they also have the humour, wits, and charisma needed to cater to all age brackets. The Teranga Edition is special, and it is why we have decided to specially curate the comperes to keep the magic alive at the show.”

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org and take part in the events on social media platforms (IG/TikTok – @afrima.official; Facebook – Afrimawards; Twitter – @afrimaofficial; LinkedIn – AFRIMA). The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC).

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.

