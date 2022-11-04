Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

AFRIMA to Unveil Host City for 8th Edition

As we edge closer to the biggest weekend in African entertainment, we are excited to unveil the official host city of the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Turn on your post notifications as we officially unveil the host city on Friday November 4, 2022. Which country do you think will host the entire continent and the world, at this special 8th edition?

For AFRIMA, as the ultimate recognition of African music globally, we are committed to the mission of spreading hope, and celebrating our own unique heritage.

AFRIMA…For Hope, For Celebration!

KEEP VOTING HERE.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: