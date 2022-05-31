AFRIMA picks November date as submission of entries begins

The African Union Commission, in collaboration with the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has called for submission of entries for this year’s edition of the award starting Monday May 30, 2022.

Organisers also formally unveiled the calendar of events for the award ceremony.

The calendar for the year begins with the entries of submission which starts Monday May 30, 2022 and closes on Friday August 5, 2022.

The submissions can be done on behalf of the talents across the continent and in the diaspora, by their representatives (talent managers, record company personnel, producers, etc.).

The unveiling event took place at a world press conference on Thursday May 26, 2022 at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Media personnel and the general public were shown the line-up of preceding events before the main award ceremony which will hold between November 3 and 6, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the African Union, Director for Social Development, Culture and Sports Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Cisse Mariama Mohamed, said “Africa remains resilient and progressive in everything, and this is why our entertainment sector continues to make such huge leaps globally. And at the forefront of this lies our resolve to unite the continent through entertainment.

“AFRIMA is committed to this mission, upholding this tradition of celebrating the scintillating musical culture of Africa by featuring exhilarating Pan-Africa events throughout the year. We are looking forward to celebrating the richness of the African continent alongside AFRIMA in November.”

The year-in-review for the entries is from August 20, 2021 to Friday August 5, 2022, implying that only musical works created during this period will be valid as entries.

Shortly after the submission of entries is the pre-screening process, which is to hold between August 5 and 8, 2022.

During this process, entries will be vetted by a special committee at the International Secretariat of AFRIMA, and categorized in accordance with AFRIMA entry submission guidelines. The main screening process, which is tagged as the Adjudication process, will follow immediately from August 9 to 16, 2022.

This process is undertaken by an International Jury of AFRIMA comprising a 13-man panel of experienced African music experts and practitioners drawn from the five regions of Africa and in the diaspora.

As the main awards ceremony edges closer, a world media announcement of the nominees will take place on Wednesday August 17, 2022 to publicly unveil the nominees.

On Wednesday August 24, 2022, the AFRIMA Academy as well as music fans and followers around the globe will begin to participate in the public voting process to be conducted on AFRIMA’s website, during which the nominees will receive votes that could lead them to emerge as winners in the various categories of the awards.

The voting process, which closes 24 hours before the awards ceremony, would be monitored and audited by a reputable international auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCooper.

Finally, the awards ceremony will be held from Thursday November 3 to Saturday November 6, 2022. It will feature a 3-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour.

Organisers are expected to announce the host African city later this year.

