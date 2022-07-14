AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes in THREE WEEKS

The International Committee of the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is reminding all artistes, music professionals and other relevant stakeholders within Africa and across the diaspora to submit their entries for the 2022 AFRIMA edition, before the portal closes on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Submit here https://afrima.org/AFRIMA- 2022-ENTRY-SUBMISSIONS/

According to the AFRIMA Juror, representing Diaspora Northern America, Hadja Kobele Keita, speaking from Washington DC, United States of America, the award platform would not extend the submission date beyond August 5, 2022.

“It is important that all relevant parties submit their entries on time this year. We are a very thorough and transparent organisation; and we have a clear process for the award ceremony every year. Once submission of entries ends, we spend time in judging the materials, before we can derive our final nominations list. We also have a specific time allotted to voting.

“The entire process is also audited by a firm of international repute, Pricewaterhousecoopers. We do not just wake up and nominate people. AFRIMA 2022 will be held from November 3 – 6 this year. To achieve this, we cannot extend deadlines at this point.”

