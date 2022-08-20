Africa’s Rap King M.I Abaga Releases 11th Studio Album – “The Guy”

He’s been called “Africa’s Number one rapper“, “The Chairman”, “Mr Incredible” and now, “The Guy” but one thing that has remained consistent is his position as Africa’s hip-hop prodigy and on this project, he reaffirms that.

After a brief rap hiatus, M.I Abaga returns with “The Guy“; an album which lyrically cements his position in the industry as that Guy- the stellar Hip-hop prodigy, Family man and Business Mogul. With features from industry heavyweights like Olamide, Nas, BNXN fka Buju, Phyno and the much anticipated “Choc Boyz” reunion, the album is definitely the perfect weekend starter and a great way to make a huge industry comeback.

So much can be said about this body of work but one thing remains constant- The album is in itself, a masterpiece; worth every hype it gets. Words alone may not do justice to this fact and It’s important we let you embark on an exclusive listening journey.

