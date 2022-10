The African premiere of the second installment of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will hold in Lagos, Nigeria.

This Walt Disney Company, in association with Africa International Film Festival and FilmOne Entertainment, on Tuesday announced that the premiere will hold early in November before the movie hits the cinemas.

The sequel will see a number of characters in the first installment return and new characters also introduced.

