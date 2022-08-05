African Music Chart: Wanitwa Mos, Master KG and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” Leads

Wanitwa Mos, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” featuring Nkosazana Daughter tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Gyakie’s “Something.”

Diamond Platnumz’s “Sona” featuring Adekunle Gold debuts at number 3, while Azawi’s “Bamututte” rises three spots to number 4.

Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” returns to number 5, while Zuchu’s “Fire” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Bien’s “Inauma,” while Nandy and Oxlade’s “Napona” rises one spot to number 8.

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane” featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo returns to number 9, while Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU (RSA)

9. CAMIDOH FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX) (GHN)(NIG)

8. NANDY X OXLADE – NAPONA (TAN)(NIG)

7. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

6. ZUCHU – FIRE (TAN)

5. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

4. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ FT. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SONA (TAN)(NIG)

2. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

1. WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN FT. NKOSAZANA DAUGHTER – SOFA SILAHLANE (RSA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...