African Music Chart: Wanitwa Mos, Master KG and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” Leads

Wanitwa Mos, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo.

Diamond Platnumz’s “Oka” sits at number 3, while Rema Namakula’s “Wandiisa Ki” remains at number 4.

Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda clinches to number 5, while Bahati Kenya and Diana B’s “Sweet Love” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Tundaman and Harmonize’s “Badman”, while Winnie Nwagi’s “Malaika” follows at number 8.

Mandy and Mejia’s “Ka Unaweza” debuts at number 9, while Kabza De Small’s “Khseuls” featuring Msaki leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

