African Music Chart: Wanitwa Mos, Master KG and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” Leads

Wanitwa Mos, Master KG, and Lowsheen’s “Sofa Silahlane” leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo.

Diamond Platnumz’s “Oka” debuts at number 3, while Rema Namakula’s “Wandiisa Ki” rises two spots to number 4.

Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda rises five spots to nuber 5, while Bahati Kenya and Diana B’s “Sweet Love” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Tundaman and Harmonize’s “Badman”, while Winnie Nwagi’s “Malaika” debuts at number 8.

Musa Key and Konke’s “Kancane” featuring Chley, Nkulee501 and Skroef 28 sit at number 9, while Kabza De Small’s “Khseuls” featuring Msaki leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELS

9. MUSA KEYS X KONKE FT. CHLEY, NKULEE501 X SKROEF 28 – KANCANE

8. WINNIE NWAGI – MALAIKA

7. TUNDAMAN X HAMRMONIZE – BADMAN

6. BAHATI KENYA X DIANA B – SWEET LOVE

5. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU

4. REMA NAMAKULA – WANDIISA KI

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – OKA

2. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX)

1. WANITWA MOS, MASTER KG X LOWSHEEN – SOFA SILAHLANE

