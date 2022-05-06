African Music Chart: Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s “Tanzania” Leads

Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s single, “Tanzania,” featuring Sino Solo and Boibizza leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Diamond Platnumz’s “Wonder” at number 2.

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo sits at number 3, while Nviri the Storyteller’s “Jealousy” featuring Darassa follows at number 4.

Daliwonga’s “Abo Mvelo” featuring Mellow and Sleazy drops to number 5, while Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Marioo’s “Naogopa” featuring Harmonize, while Kenny Sol’s “Jol” debuts at number 8.

Kelvyn Boy’s “Down Flat” debuts at number 9, while Venom and Shishiliza’s “Sondela” featuring Yumbs, Raspy, Blxkie, Riky Rick, and Tshego leads the chart from behind.

See the list.

10. VENOM X SHISHILIZA FT. YUMBS, RASPY, BLXCKIE, RIKY RICK X TSHEGO – SONDELA

9. KELVYN BOY – DOWN FLAT

8. KENNY SOL – JOLI

7. MARIOO FT. HAMRMONIZE – NAOGOPA

6. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELLER

5. DALIWONGA FT. MELLOW X SLEAZY X MJ – ABO MVELO

4. NVIIRI THE STORYTELLER FT. DARASSA – JEALOUSY

3. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – WONDER

1. UNCLE WAFFLE X TONY DUARDO FT. SINO MSOLO X BOIBIZZA – TANZANIA

