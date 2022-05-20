African Music Chart: Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s “Tanzania” Leads

Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s single, “Tanzania,” featuring Sino Solo and Boibizza leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Camidoh’s “Sugarcane Remix” featuring King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo.

Diamond Platnumz’s “Wonder” drops one spot to number 3, while Nviri the Storyteller’s “Jealousy” featuring Darassa follows at number 4.

Q-Mark and TPZee’s “Paris” featuring Afriikan Papi continues to maintain its spot at number 5, while Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” maintains its spot at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Marioo’s “Naogopa” featuring Harmonize, while Mudra D Viral and Sheebah’s “Ayi” follows at number 8.

Bisi Kdei’s “love You” featuring Kidi debuts at number 9, while Daliwonga’s “Abo Mvelo” featuring Mellow and Sleazy leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DALIWONGA FT. MELLOW X SLEAZY X MJ – ABO MVELO

9. BISI KDEI FT. KIDI – LOVE YOU

8. MUDRA D VIRAL X SHEEBAH – AYI

7. MARIOO FT. HAMRMONIZE – NAOGOPA

6. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELLER

5. Q-MARK X TPZEE FT. AFRIIKAN PAPI – PARIS

4. NVIIRI THE STORYTELLER FT. DARASSA – JEALOUSY

3. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – WONDER

2. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX)

1. UNCLE WAFFLE X TONY DUARDO FT. SINO MSOLO X BOIBIZZA – TANZANIA

