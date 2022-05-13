African Music Chart: Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s “Tanzania” Leads

Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo’s single, “Tanzania,” featuring Sino Solo and Boibizza leads the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Diamond Platnumz’s “Wonder” at number 2.

10. DALIWONGA FT. MELLOW X SLEAZY X MJ – ABO MVELO

9. KENNY SOL – JOLI (RW)

8. MUDRA D VIRAL X SHEEBAH – AYI

7. MARIOO FT. HAMRMONIZE – NAOGOPA

6. BLACK SHERIF – KWAKU THE TRAVELLER

5. Q-MARK X TPZEE FT. AFRIIKAN PAPI – PARIS

4. NVIIRI THE STORYTELLER FT. DARASSA – JEALOUSY

3. CAMIDOH FT. KING PROMISE, MAYORKUN X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX)

2. DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – WONDER

1. UNCLE WAFFLE X TONY DUARDO FT. SINO MSOLO X BOIBIZZA – TANZANIA

