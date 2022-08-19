African Music Chart: Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile featuring Aymos and Young Stunna Leads

Mas Musiq’s “Sengizwile featuring Aymos and Young Stunna tops the African Music Chart this week, which is followed by Camidoh’s “Sugarcane” featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo.

Zuchu’s “Fire” rises to number 3, while Gyakie’s “Something” drops two spots to number 4.

Kabza De Small’s “Khusela” sits at number 5, while Azawi’s “Bamututte” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet King Promise’s “Ten Toes” featuring Omah Lay, while Bien’s “Inauma” drops to number 8.

Nandy and Oxlade’s “Napona” drops one spot to number 9, while Senior Oat’s “All in You” featuring Kemy Chienda leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SENIOR OAT FT. KEMY CHIENDA – ALL IN YOU (RSA)

9. NANDY X OXLADE – NAPONA (TAN)(NIG)

8. BIEN – INAUMA (KEN)

7. KING PROMISE FT. OMAH LAY – 10 TOES (GHN)(NIG)

6. AZAWI – BAMUTUTTE (UG)

5. KABZA DE SMALL FT. MSAKI – KHUSELA (RSA)

4. GYAKIE – SOMETHING (GHN)

3. ZUCHU – FIRE (TAN)

2. CAMIDOH FT. MAYORKUN, KING PROMISE X DARKOO – SUGARCANE (REMIX) (GHN)(NIG)

1. MAS MUSIQ FT. AYMOS X YOUNG STUNNA – SENGIZWILE (RSA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...